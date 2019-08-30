Monterey County Fair steps up security this year

KION Copyright 2019

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Monterey County Fair is ramping up security this year because of the recent tragic events on the Central Coast and around the country.

Organizers just hired a new security company, and other local agencies are joining in to help.

The 22-acre Monterey County Fairgrounds is entirely fenced off with metal bars around the perimeter. This year, they are adding patrol checks around the fences to make sure no one gets in that is not supposed to.

Metal detectors, bag checks and body wands are part of the deal when entering the fairgrounds now.

"We probably have half as many more security guards, Monterey police officers and Monterey County Probation Department," said Kelly Violini, the Monterey County Fair CEO.

The security presence was easily felt on Thursday as officers frequently walked through and around the fairgrounds and stood in strategic locations. On top of adding officers around the perimeter, the fair also narrowed gate entrances and added dual screening when entering as well.

This is all to prevent what happened in Gilroy at the Garlic Festival a month ago, where a shooter gained access to the grounds through a fence. It was a day Lisa Smiley will never forget.

"We had two chairs get six bullet holes in them, and the chair exploded as it came through and pieces of metal went into my leg," said Smiley, who is a face painting vendor.

Smiley is not stopping doing what she loves, and coming to the Monterey Fair is a matter of keeping kids smiling.

"Somebody's scaring us one time, yes it's horrifying," said Smiley. "But it's not the end of your life, at least if you're willing to continue, it's not. And for me, that's what it was all about."

Continuing to keep people coming out and having fun is key. The fair hopes the added security will make people feel comfortable.

"We fully expect that with all of our added security and police presence, that our attendance will be the same, if not more," said Violini.

Despite extra measures, crowded events are always a concern. Lisa Foley survived the 2017 shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, the deadliest in US history. The night still weighs heavily on her.

"Took me a long time to go out in public, to be in crowds," said Foley. "It's always in the back of my mind, it's never going to go away."

This is the 83rd annual Monterey County Fair. It runs from Thursday all the way to next Monday.