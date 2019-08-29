Monterey County man arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats at Cabrillo College

APTOS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/28/2019 11:20 a.m. A Monterey County resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of making violent criminal threats at Cabrillo College.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said at around 7 a.m., school administration reported that a student overheard an unknown person make a violent threat regarding the Accessibility Support Center Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office did not initially know who the suspect was based on the information provided, but deputies said they found the person who reported the threat and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jonah Watson. Watson was not on campus when the threat was reported to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Watson when he returned to school, and he was arrested without incident. The Sheriff's Office said Watson was not armed and did not have weapons in his backpack, but was arrested for making criminal threats.

The Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the incident, but there is no threat to the Cabrillo College campus or students at this time.

