Monterey County man arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats at Cabrillo College

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 09:28 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/28/2019 11:20 a.m. A Monterey County resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of making violent criminal threats at Cabrillo College.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said at around 7 a.m., school administration reported that a student overheard an unknown person make a violent threat regarding the Accessibility Support Center Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office did not initially know who the suspect was based on the information provided, but deputies said they found the person who reported the threat and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jonah Watson. Watson was not on campus when the threat was reported to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Watson when he returned to school, and he was arrested without incident. The Sheriff's Office said Watson was not armed and did not have weapons in his backpack, but was arrested for making criminal threats.

The Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the incident, but there is no threat to the Cabrillo College campus or students at this time.

 

UPDATE 8/28/2019 10:20 a.m. A suspect has been arrested after a report of a possible threat at Cabrillo College.

The college became aware of a possible threat a person said they overheard and notified the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office decided the threat could be credible. They did not know who the suspect was, but tracked his whereabouts. The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested without incident and unarmed.

The suspect is being questioned by deputies, but his name has not been released.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a possible threat at Cabrillo College.

A person said they overheard another person make a threat reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are working to find out if the threat was credible.

We are working to gather more information.

