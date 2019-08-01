News

Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrests two men in connection to homicide near King City

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 07:58 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

KING CITY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/1/2019 12:45 p.m. One person was killed and two suspects are in custody after a shooting outside King City Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the 52000 block of Oaises Road. 42-year-old Benito Canales-Godinez was killed in the shooting, and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

Ubaldo Martinez and Imeldo Merino, both men in their 20s, were named as suspects. They were arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office served two search warrants and recovered a gun.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: One person was killed in the county area outside King City Wednesday morning, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. 

They tell KION that they responded to a report of shots fired at around 5:30 a.m.

The victim is male, but no other information is being released as of Wednesday night. 

Detectives are continuing the homicide investigation. 

