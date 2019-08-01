Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrests two men in connection to homicide near King City

Ubaldo Martinez (left) and Imeldo Merino (right)

KING CITY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/1/2019 12:45 p.m. One person was killed and two suspects are in custody after a shooting outside King City Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the 52000 block of Oaises Road. 42-year-old Benito Canales-Godinez was killed in the shooting, and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

Ubaldo Martinez and Imeldo Merino, both men in their 20s, were named as suspects. They were arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office served two search warrants and recovered a gun.

