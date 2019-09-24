News

Monterey County superior court concerned over ICE arrests in their courthouse

SALINAS, Calif. - Federal Immigration agents arrested a man on his way into the Monterey County superior court, last Friday morning.

Monterey County court's executive officer says there have been two other arrests at the courthouse in the past.

New surveillance video shows three ICE agents taking a man away in handcuffs. Witnesses say the ICE agents waited inside the courthouse as a man and his family walked in the front entrance, presumably for a court hearing.

The courts executive officer says the agents then asked for the man to step outside, and they made the arrest.

"If they're using our courts to target people it undermines our justice system we certainly want to urge anyone no matter of their immigration status to come to the court and look for court services," Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said.

Alejo has called for an investigation by the county council. The Monterey County superior court has similar concerns and fully supports California's chief justice in opposition of ICE arrests at court houses. They say it limits their number one priority, which is access to justice.

An immigration attorney says the location of the arrest determines if the ICE agents were within their rights.

"Rules are different inside really the presiding judge has custody over her building in this case judge Villarreal. They set the parameters and then certainly the federal government can challenge those parameters,"  Blanca Zaruzua said.

The courthouse keeps record of every ICE arrest to share with the states judicial council, and ask their security guards to alert them every time.

 

