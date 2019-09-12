Monterey County Supervisor: "No evidence" LivePD presence reduces gang activity or crime

SALINAS, Calif. - Monterey County Supervisor, Luis Alejo, says it's great to see homicide numbers as low as they are so far this year for Salinas. However, he says any reference to LivePD being a part of the puzzle is unfounded.

"There's no evidence, whatsoever, to support that claim," says Supervisor Alejo.

His comments come following KION's exclusive interview with Police Chief Adele Frese on the drop in homicides.

Numbers peaked in 2015 with 40 homicide investigations but now, in 2019, stand at just 3.

When asked if Live PD had anything to do with reduced gang activity, Chief Frese agreed, citing certain those who are a part of a gang are punished if they get caught in the limelight or livestreams or TV.

Alejo says there's no real research to suggest the presence of LivePD or any reality series in a city will reduce crime.

"There's no evidence that shows that reality shows like LivePD or, in the past Cops, have reduced crime in any cities they've focused on," says Alejo.

As far as what other elements are working for the city, that's where Supervisor Alejo and Chief Frese start finding common ground.

Both speak highly of the police department's efforts to prevent crime in the streets, including expansion of the Violence Suppression Task Force to what it is now.

They also speak of the residents, who are stepping up and reporting crimes at what Chief Frese says is a higher rate than before.

"We're also hiring a lot more residents that are from the community and look like the community," adds Alejo. "It's going to take time to build trust, though. It won't happen overnight."

Both Chief Frese and Supervisor Alejo were asked one final question that they found common ground on.

Given the homicide totals and overall crime reports, is it time to call Salinas a "safe city?"

"I think it's time we can call Salinas a safe city," says Alejo.