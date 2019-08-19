Monterey DA: Two sentenced for sex trafficking crimes

Two men charged with sex trafficking charges have pleaded guilty and were sentenced, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

Soledad resident Daniel Amaro, 21, and Salinas resident Abriam Ibarra, 25, were arrested back in February 2018 after one of the victims' father attempted to get his 15-year-old daughter out of Amaro's vehicle on Kern Street, in Salinas. Police discovered the victim was part of a human trafficking operation.

Amaro received a 14 year and eight month prison sentence, after pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking minors for the purpose of commercial sex.

Ibarra received a prison sentence of 20 years, after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking a minor for the purpose of commercial sex as well as one count of pimping a minor. They will both have to register as sex offenders.

The DA's Office says that on February 1, 2018, one of the victims, "Jane Doe #1" ran away from home and later met Ibarra, who encouraged her to take part in prostitution in Salinas. The victim later began working with Amaro, who was already trafficking "Jane Doe #2." KION reported back in February 2018 that this happened near Kern, East Market and Roosevelt streets.

"Jane Doe #1" was rescued by her father from the backseat of Amaro's car. After Amaro and Ibarra were arrested, "Jane Doe #2" was rescued.

"The investigation revealed Amaro and Ibarra provided drugs and alcohol to the victims. They also took pictures and video of the victims in different stages of undress, posted those pictures on social media with the intent to prostitute them and set up prostitution activity between the victims and purchasers." Salinas PD said in 2018. "They collected and kept any money received for prostitution deals and controlled when and what the victims could eat and drink."

