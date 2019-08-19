News

Monterey DA: Two sentenced for sex trafficking crimes

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 02:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 02:07 PM PDT

Two men charged with sex trafficking charges have pleaded guilty and were sentenced, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. 

Soledad resident Daniel Amaro, 21, and Salinas resident Abriam Ibarra, 25, were arrested back in February 2018 after one of the victims' father attempted to get his 15-year-old daughter out of Amaro's vehicle on Kern Street, in Salinas.  Police discovered the victim was part of a human trafficking operation.

Amaro received a 14 year and eight month prison sentence, after pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking minors for the purpose of commercial sex. 

Ibarra received a prison sentence of 20 years, after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking a minor for the purpose of commercial sex as well as one count of pimping a minor. They will both have to register as sex offenders. 

The DA's Office says that on February 1, 2018, one of the victims, "Jane Doe #1" ran away from home and later met Ibarra, who encouraged her to take part in prostitution in Salinas. The victim later began working with Amaro, who was already trafficking "Jane Doe #2."  KION reported back in February 2018 that this happened near Kern, East Market and Roosevelt streets.

"Jane Doe #1" was rescued by her father from the backseat of Amaro's car. After Amaro and Ibarra were arrested, "Jane Doe #2" was rescued. 

"The investigation revealed Amaro and Ibarra provided drugs and alcohol to the victims. They also took pictures and video of the victims in different stages of undress, posted those pictures on social media with the intent to prostitute them and set up prostitution activity between the victims and purchasers." Salinas PD said in 2018. "They collected and kept any money received for prostitution deals and controlled when and what the victims could eat and drink."

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

Charles Darwin publishes his theory of evolution, the NFL is founded, Lou Gehrig belts his 23rd career grand slam and NASA heads for Mars, all on this day.

Read More »
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

The economy hasn't treated millennials as a group too well, but the millennial experience is not the same everywhere.

Read More »
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts its first auto race, The Beatles kick off their first American concert tour, Groucho Marx dies, Mike Tyson returns to the ring, and the last U.S. combat brigade leaves Iraq, all on this day.

Read More »