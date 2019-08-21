Monterey exploring new possible affordable housing sites

MONTEREY, Calif. - More affordable housing in Monterey could be on the way as the city council looks over eight to nine sites for potential new developments on Tuesday.

Some locations include one on 417 Figueroa Street and another at a parking lot on Adams Street.

Despite having over 500 affordable housing units in Monterey already, city staff say they are not even close to reaching state housing mandates right now.

"It's very hard. My son's a teacher, and we talked him into moving here, but it was very hard finding housing here that they could afford," said Rene Kimzey, a Monterey resident.

Staff are presenting the possible locations that are mostly city-owned properties.

"We're just trying to get an idea which sites we should look at with more detail, if there's any that should just come off the list," said Kimberly Cole, the Monterey community development director.

Each of the sites could have 20 to 24 housing units a piece.

"One of the major constraints will be water and where we have adequate water credits to support the development," said Cole.

Monterey has taken a similar approach to Pacific Grove, building affordable housing in vacant or repurposed city-owned properties.

But they say a successful example of low-to-moderate income housing is the Monterey Hotel Apartments on Alvarado Street in downtown, which was quickly filled when it opened and is fully occupied.

Residents, however, feel more still needs to be done.

"It's never enough, is it? There's such a need that it's very hard to meet that need," said Kimzey.

"We have a long ways to go during our housing elements cycle to meet that goal, but this is hopefully one of the tools that we'll be able to work on," said Cole.

City staff are hoping the council will provide more direction before more tangible projects are planned.