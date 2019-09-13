Monterey hosts forum for families needing child care

MONTEREY, Calif. - The City of Monterey hosted a forum on Thursday for families affected by the announcement of the closure of KinderCare Learning Center at the Presidio of Monterey.

This particular center is so important for military families on the peninsula because they are one of the few that take infants as young as six weeks old.

KinderCare announced on August 12 they are closing services on December 14 this year.

"I know a lot of parents have babies on the way and were planning to enroll their newborns, their infants in the daycare," said Emily Hickok, a Monterey resident who has a child enrolled at KinderCare. "They're really, really stressed out about that right now because there are so few options."

The Hickoks were planning to enroll their new baby girl at KinderCare as well. While they have a family in the area to help if necessary, that is a luxury many others do not share.

"This sent a whole bunch of parents into a panic because most of the families that go to KinderCare, both parents work," said Hickok.

Monterey is now trying to look for a new child care provider to run the facility before the end of the year. Staff have already spoken with a few interested child care providers.

"If they're interested in touring the facility, looking at the existing agreements that we have, if they could operate a facility under those conditions," said Janna Aldrete, the Monterey property manager.

The U.S. Army owns the childcare building itself, but it leases it out to Monterey who then sub-leases it to a child care provider who runs the center.

The city does not charge for rent, utilities or landscaping, but there is a 10 percent profit limit imposed on child care providers by the Army.

Monterey's property manager says KinderCare is partly leaving because they are not making enough money.

"They would like to be able to increase the profit margin that's allowed under the agreement," said Aldrete.

Families with small children are now waiting for the city to find a new provider before KinderCare leaves at the end of the year.

Monterey's city manager says it is possible they could reach a workable agreement with KinderCare before December and have them continue running child care.