Monterey man killed in motorcycle crash on Bear Creek Road

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - UPDATE 8/9/2019 9:45 a.m. A 64-year-old man from Monterey was killed in a crash on Bear Creek Road Thursday afternoon.

The CHP said that just before noon, cable wires were on the ground and blocking the road east of Bear Creek Way. Officers said the man was riding a motorcycle westbound at did not stop. He rode into the wires, and the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department said Bear Creek Road near Bear Creek Canyon is closed after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The fire department said the road will be closed for a few hours while the incident is investigated and cable lines are removed.