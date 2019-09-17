News

Monterey parking spaces to become temporary parklets for (PARK)ing Day

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

MONTEREY, Calif. - On Friday, parking spaces in downtown Monterey will become temporary parklets for the annual event (PARK)ing Day.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the parking spaces will become mini parks that feature green spaces, outdoor seating and educational booths. Several parking spaces on Alvarado Street between Pearl Street and Franklin Street will be closed, but the street will be open to vehicles.

The city said visitors can bring a takeout lunch to a parklet, have coffee and donuts with police officers, learn more about gardening and landscaping from parks staff, get physical fitness education from recreation and the Monterey Sports Center and sign up for a library card.

The event is held across the country on the third Friday in September in an effort to celebrate parks and public spaces. The city said it is also to raise awareness for the need for more pedestrian-friendly spaces.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

Whether you are tailgating at the stadium or partying with friends at home, you are likely to enjoy some savory snacks during the game. Before you start grilling, take a look at the nutritional values for 10 popular tailgating food and beverage choices.

Read More »
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

The Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower, "Jingle Bells" is copyrighted, General Motors is founded, Nixon drops in on "Laugh-In, Read More »