Monterey parking spaces to become temporary parklets for (PARK)ing Day

Courtesy City of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - On Friday, parking spaces in downtown Monterey will become temporary parklets for the annual event (PARK)ing Day.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the parking spaces will become mini parks that feature green spaces, outdoor seating and educational booths. Several parking spaces on Alvarado Street between Pearl Street and Franklin Street will be closed, but the street will be open to vehicles.

The city said visitors can bring a takeout lunch to a parklet, have coffee and donuts with police officers, learn more about gardening and landscaping from parks staff, get physical fitness education from recreation and the Monterey Sports Center and sign up for a library card.

The event is held across the country on the third Friday in September in an effort to celebrate parks and public spaces. The city said it is also to raise awareness for the need for more pedestrian-friendly spaces.