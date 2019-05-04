Monterey Police arrest man for asking woman to have sex with him

MONTEREY, Calif. - A Monterey man is behind bars following his arrest for solicitiation for sex.

On Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a report of a man who had approached a woman and asked her to have sex with him in the area of Montecito Avenue and Dela Vina Avenue. Officers say when she told him no, he began following her through a nearby apartment complex. Good Samaritans in the area helped by walking the victim home and the suspect left the area.

Monterey Officers found the suspect 33-year-old Dionte Batiste in the 300 block of Dela Vina. Batiste was arrested for violation of Penal Code 647(a) - Solicitation for Sex. He was transported to the Monterey County Jail. Officers requested a bail enhancement and his bail was set at $18,500.

The Monterey Police Department has had multiple recent contacts with Batiste, regarding Batiste asking women and girls to have sex with him or asking juveniles for their phone numbers.

On April 29, 2019, Monterey Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Dela Vina reference an individual with his pants down. Officers arrived and found Batiste exposing his private parts in a vehicle and he was arrested then.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ruttschow at (831) 646 - 3814 or the confidential tip line at (831) 646-3840. For emergencies the public should always dial 911.