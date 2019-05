MONTEREY, Calif. - Monterey Police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen credit card.

They say this man purchased a laptop from the Apple Store last month using this stolen card.

He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 35-45 years old, 5'6" - 5'8" and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

If you know the identity of the suspect, please call us at (831) 646-3830 or message the PD on Facebook.