Monterey-Salinas Transit offers free rides to Hartnell College students

SALINAS, Calif. - Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) announced on Thursday that it is expanding its Free Fare Zone partnership with Hartnell College by offering free rides on all routes.

MST said students can ride free by presenting a valid student ID to the driver. Starting on Aug. 12, Hartnell College students will be able to ride MST busses for free at any time.

"Supporting students, education and the environment together with Hartnell College is a win for the entire community," said MST General Manager and CEO Carl Sedoryk.