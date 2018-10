Monterey Sports Center hosts Floating Pumpkin Patch

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Monterey Sports Center had an unconventional pumpkin picking Sunday.

The center had a floating pumpkin patch. The pumpkins floated in a pool and kids dove in to grab the one they wanted.

They say they wanted to have a fun alternative to a Halloween tradition.

After kids picked out their pumpkins, they got to decorate and keep them.