Monterey takes a look at where to restrict street vendors in the city

MONTEREY, Calif. - If you walk near the Recreation Trail in Monterey you may pass the booths displaying handmade art and jewelry. It's the life's work of several Central Coast vendors, and they hope to keep it this way. "Well it's my livelihood. I'm just a local artist trying to make a living," said one vendor who wished to remain anonymous.

Vendors' option to sell in Monterey has been a topic of conversation at city hall. City leaders said it is time they reassess vendor rules. "We're looking at where they should be allowed in our community, based on high pedestrian volumes, number of bike riders, and those types of things," said the city's community development officer, Kimberly Cole.

Cole said vendor use of Fairground Road, Cannery Row, and the Recreation Trail are all up for discussion. Cole said city council will talk about restricting vending on the Recreation Trail, altogether.

Vendors were granted more rights after a new state law went into effect on January 1st. "Sidewalk vending is allowed with a business permit as of January 1st. We're looking to catch up and create regulations for the safety of our community," said Cole.

Neighboring cities like Carmel have enforced strict rules with vendors already. Shoppers said it would be a shame to have the same happen in Monterey. "The shops, right here, on the wharf are always going to be the same. This is a little bit of different culture," said shopper, Dalton Lykins.

Some could agree the changes would still impact vendors most. Vendors said selling to nearby shops may be their only option. "I'm a survivor. I'll make ends meat. I really enjoy doing this. If I have to I may have to do it online or get another profession," said the annonymous vendor.