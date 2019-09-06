More than 70 drivers cited in August in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Pacific Grove police said more than 70 drivers were cited for traffic violations in the month of August in the areas around Congress, Sunset, Pine and Forest, all of which have school zones.

The citations issued include:

40 citations for speeding.

19 citations for speeding in a school zone.

34 citations for failing to stop at a stop sign.

13 citations for using a cell phone while driving.

Police are encouraging drivers to be mindful of their speed, stop at stop signs and look in both directions before driving through an intersection. They are also encouraging pedestrians to look before they cross, yield to traffic lights and use crossing flags at the crosswalks on Pine Avenue near Robert Down Elementary School.