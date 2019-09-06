News

More than 70 drivers cited in August in Pacific Grove

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Pacific Grove police said more than 70 drivers were cited for traffic violations in the month of August in the areas around Congress, Sunset, Pine and Forest, all of which have school zones.

The citations issued include:

  • 40 citations for speeding.
  • 19 citations for speeding in a school zone.
  • 34 citations for failing to stop at a stop sign.
  • 13 citations for using a cell phone while driving.

Police are encouraging drivers to be mindful of their speed, stop at stop signs and look in both directions before driving through an intersection. They are also encouraging pedestrians to look before they cross, yield to traffic lights and use crossing flags at the crosswalks on Pine Avenue near Robert Down Elementary School.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

A president is shot, Cal Ripken Jr. breaks an unbreakable record, and the world mourns the passing of a princess, all on this day.

Read More »
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Take a peek at what's hitting the runways and happening behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week Fall 2019.

Read More »
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

London stops burning, the First Continental Congress meets, terrorists target Israeli Olympians in Munich, and Mother Teresa passes away, all on this day.

Read More »
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off, take a look at some previous Super Bowl MVP winners.

Read More »