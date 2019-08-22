Motorcycle lane splitting sparks debate on Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Sharing the road–it's a topic sparking debate on social media and among Central Coast locals with motorcyclists riding between lanes on the road, also known as lane splitting. Drivers KION spoke with said some motorcyclists aren’t practicing safe lane splitting, but riders say there are drivers on the road that aren’t paying attention.

KION spoke with the Santa Cruz area CHP to find out more about the rules of the road for lane splitting and debunk misconceptions.

“In California, lane splitting is legal,” PIO for the Santa Cruz area CHP Julieta Trenado.

California officially legalized lane splitting back in 2017, currently making it the only state to do so, but there aren’t many strict laws surrounding the practice–only guidelines.

While it may be legal, drivers KION spoke with said it’s dangerous and should be against the law.

“They weave in and out of traffic, it’s so dangerous, not only for the people in the cars but also for them, they have no protection,” said Salinas resident Marie Vasquez.



Motorcyclist Matt Taylor said some drivers are cautious of motorcyclists on the road but that’s not always the case.



“A lot of times, I see distracted drivers, people that are on their phones, people that aren’t paying attention, people coming too close inside of the lane,” Taylor said.



But there are some misconceptions about lane splitting.



“We’ve seen people driving on the shoulder, that is not lane splitting, that is illegal, you will get cited,” Trenado said.



She recommends motorcyclists who plan to lane split exercise extreme caution.



“We have the basic speed law that applies. You have to be aware of your total environment,” Trenado said. “Try not to linger between vehicles and try not to stay in vehicles blind spots.”



The CHP's website says intentionally blocking or impeding a motorcyclist in a way that could cause harm to the rider is illegal.

As for Matt Taylor, he hopes drivers will be more aware of sharing the road.



“Think before you do something, because you know, our lives depend on it,” Taylor told KION.

The CHP also has a list of safety tips for both motorcyclists and drivers on their website. This includes:

Consider the total environment when you are lane splitting (this includes the width of lanes, the size of surrounding vehicles, as well as current roadway, weather, and lighting conditions).

Danger increases at higher speed differentials.

Danger increases as overall speed increases.

It is typically safer to split between the far left lanes than between the other lanes of traffic.

Avoid lane splitting next to large vehicles (big rigs, buses, motorhomes, etc.).

Riding on the shoulder is illegal; it is not considered lane splitting.

Be visible – Avoid remaining in the blind spots of other vehicles or lingering between vehicles.

Help drivers see you by wearing brightly colored/reflective protective gear and using high beams during daylight.

CHP tips for all motorists: