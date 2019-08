PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - UPDATE: 8/21/19 - 5 p.m.

PG&E says power has been restored after outage.

The cause is still under investigation

PREVIOUS STORY

PG&E reports that nearly 8,000 people are without power in the area around Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach.

It started at around 3:18 p.m. and is expected to be restored at around 6:15 p.m.

PG&E said the cause of the outage is still under investigation.