New app aims to make recycling easier in Monterey County

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 07:23 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 11:55 PM PDT

Recycling app by Monterey County clears up confusion

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - You see it everyday -- paper, plastic, glass and even full machines, carelessly thrown on the side of the road.

"I've been through walks through woods or through parks and sometimes I will see people just deposit machinery or appliances or whatever and it'll never break down. It's littering. It's pollution," said Monterey resident, Max Dunn.     

Salinas Valley Recycles and Monterey Regional Waste Management took notice, as well. They decided they wanted to help people learn how to recycle the right way. The two collaborated to bring Monterey County residents the app, "What Goes Where."

"Often there's just a lot of confusion especially with different haulers taking different products. You can just have the answers all in your pocket," said Janna Faulk, Recycling Coordinator with Salinas Valley Recycle.

The app provides you with the closest drop-off sites for odd, recyclable items, based on your zip code. It tells you exactly what to do with items such as microwaves, mattresses, paint cans and washing machines. The goal is to keep recyclable items out of ditches and into the right hands.

"It's really important to make sure that the recycling is not contaminated and that clean, dry, empty items can be recycled and make it into the recycling bin," said Faulk.

The "What Goes Where"  app can be downloaded for free on both iPhone and iPad. Check it out, here.

 

