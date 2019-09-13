New app helps students put down phones in class

SALINAS, Calif. - In high school, there are plenty of distractions. Luckily, in Mr. Blanckmeister's math class, phones are not one of them. Students like Irie Olaguibel silence their phones with a new app called "Pocket Points." "They say there's an addiction and stuff, which I think is true. Some people use it too much," said Olaguibel. Teachers at Everett Alvarez High School admit they see how phones control their students. "They're really attached to their phones. They don't want to let them go," said Blanckmeister.

The school is hopeful that "Pocket Points" could be the solution. Two students at Chico State University came up with the idea while in their own classrooms. Co-Founder Mitch Gardner said the goal is to allow students to reduce their screen time and get rewarded for it. "We have partnerships with all these bigger brands that are offering rewards on the application. It's also a marketing channel for them. It helps us keep it free for students and teachers," said Gardner.

Olaguibel explained how it works. You enter the amount of time you'd like to stay off of your phone, and it locks. Once the session is complete, you earn points. Those points turn into different incentives, like free food from restaurants around town or extra credit. "Once you start doing something you kind of don't want to change it. I try to do it every day or every class," said Olaguibel.

500 other Everett Alvarez High School students made it their habit too. Teachers hope by the end of the year the app will have a spot on everyone's home screen "I've seen a huge improvement. I know a lot of other teachers have seen an improvement in students' focus. I think the students see it themselves too," said Blanckmeister.