New bill requiring Ignition Interlock Device for DUI offenders takes effect Jan. 1st

Ignition Interlock Device

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 12:24 PM PST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 07:10 PM PST

New bill requiring ignition interlock device for DUI offenders takes effect January 1st

Calif. - As law enforcement continues to crackdown on people driving under the influence, a new law starting January 1st is also aiming to help. 

SB 1046 requires repeat DUI offenders and those involved in DUI injury accidents to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) in their cars. 

The device works like a breathalyzer, the driver has to blow into a tube which will read their Blood Alcohol Content. If the drivers BAC is above a certain level, the device will prevent the car from starting.

KION's Ashley Keehn will have more from local officials at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

