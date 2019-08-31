Aptos deadly stabbing suspect released from Santa Cruz County jail

APTOS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/30/19 6:20 p.m.

Amanda Owens, the Aptos woman accused of using a carving knife to stab her husband to death has been released from custody after posting bail during an appearance this morning in a Santa Cruz County Superior court. Her bail had been set at $1 million.

Attorneys for Amanda Owens appealed to the judge to gain more contact with her 22-year-old developmentally disabled son, arguing he is in need of his mother's care.

Judge John Salazar denied that request.

“We don’t think it’s appropriate for Ms. Owens to be in contact with her children, and that’s based on the evidence we have on the case, which we’re going to present at the preliminary hearing. It will all become very clear at that point,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Gill said.

Owens also has a 17-year-old daughter.

Cece Pinheiro was in the courtroom Friday. Pinheiro is the executive director with the Special Parents Information Network or S.P.I.N. Amanda Owens served on its board for eight years. The organization also helps provide support for their 22-year-old son.

“Absolutely no red flags in this relationship. None. And we’re very aware of red flags,” Pinheiro said.

Prosecutors say financial troubles sparked the fight inside the couple's home, which led to Amanda Owens stabbing her husband multiple times with the knife.

Although prosecutors say her son witnessed the attack first hand, he likely didn't understand what he saw.

“He would not be able to differentiate between his dad falling down for one reason or for a different reason. He would be upset emotionally if he heard his mom upset. We’re hoping someone immediately came to calm him down, or she calmed him down,” Pinheiro said.

Prosecutors expect Owens to plead not guilty during her next court hearing on September 24th.

UPDATE 8/28/19 9:45am

Prosecutors released new information in the case of a Santa Cruz County woman accused of stabbing her husband to death.

Santa Cruz County Assistant District Attorney, Jason Gill tells KION News Amanda Owens was fighting with her husband Thomas Owens over finances and their disabled son when the stabbing took place.

Gill says Owens grabbed a long kitchen knife and stabbed her husband multiple times. Amanda Owens' arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Santa Cruz County Superior Court but has been postponed until Friday because Owens hired her own lawyer and will need time to solidify representation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Aptos on Saturday just before 1 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

“Shortly after the altercation took place we were notified,” Sgt. Dee Baldwin with SCCSO said.

Deputies found 63-year-old Thomas Owens with a stab wound from a knife. A neighbor recalls hearing a woman crying and screaming when deputies were on scene.

“They attempted to provide some first aide that ultimately didn’t work and Mr. Owens passed away from his injuries,” Baldwin said.

His wife, 51-year-old Amanda Owens, was arrested on suspicion of murder after detectives investigated. Tom and Amanda Owens have been married for more than 20 years and live in an upscale neighborhood in Aptos.

Neighbors say they have a son and daughter. According to neighbors, the couple's son has severe disabilities and their daughter was just days away from leaving for college.

People who live on Victoria Lane say Tom Owens was an outgoing and personable man. Across the board, neighbors say it is an extremely nice family and can't imagine what could have led to the alleged killing.

“Forensics unit was out there. They spent a number of hours collecting everything evidentiary and let the evidence and statements fill out the explanation of what happened,” Baldwin said.

Amanda Owens' bail is set at more than a million dollars. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of Thomas Owens' death.