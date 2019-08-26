News

New Disney park attractions will have Mary Poppins, Wakanda

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 08:34 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:34 AM PDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Mary Poppins. Wakanda. Rapunzel. A hodge-podge of beloved characters and settings would hardly fit in the same sentence if not for the fact they're all coming to Disney parks or cruise ships within the next few years.

Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek announced the new attractions over the weekend at the company's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

The first Mary Poppins attraction at a Disney park is headed to Epcot as part of the transformation of the Florida park.

"Avenger Campus" areas are planned for Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris. Both campuses will have Spider-man attractions.

The California park will have an Avengers Headquarters which will become the entrance to a ride that features the Avengers on a mission in Wakanda, the fictional land from the film "Black Panther."

