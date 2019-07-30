New Information: Gilroy shooting victims

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 7/29/2019 4:01 P.M.--Keuka College in upstate New York said a recent graduate had died in the shooting. In a letter obtained by KPIX 5, the college said Trevor Irby, who graduated with a biology degree in 2017, was among those killed.

UPDATE 7/29/2019 2:00pm -- The Santa Clara County Coroner has identified another victim of the deadly Garlic Festival Shooting as 13-year old Keyla Salazar. Salazar is a resident of San Jose.

UPDATE 7/29/2019 10:45AM -- Gilroy city leaders praised the work of first responders in the moments after a man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, saying police officers saved countless lives.

Three people died, including a 6-year-old boy named Stephen Romero, a 13-year-old girl, and a man in his 20s.

Nearly a dozen others were injured.

Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters that officers were deployed throughout Christmas Hill Park and three responded within a minute and engaged the shooter, identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

Smithee said, despite being outgunned, the officers shot and killed Legan, preventing a much larger tragedy.

Smithee described Legan's weapon as an AK-47 style assault rifle, which had been legally purchased in Nevada three weeks ago.

Police continue to investigate reports of a second suspect, but Smithee said they have not confirmed what role that person may have played.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Agent Scott Fair said a 30-member evidence recovery team is working an extensive crime scene that covers several acres.

Mayor Roland Velasco praised the work of police and fire personnel, and said that after grieving, the city of Gilroy will emerge a "stronger, closer community."

PREVIOUS STORY: Gilroy police will hold a press conference Monday morning to update the investigation into Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Four people, including the gunman, are dead. Police identify him as Santino William Legan, 19.

According to police, Legan cut through a fence to enter the north end of Christmas Hill park, and fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle.

Among those killed was a 6-year-old boy, identified as Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose.

NBC Bay Area/ Family of Romero via CNN Video Stephen Romero was shot and killed Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

At least a dozen others were injured, either by gunfire or in the stampede to escape.

A spokesperson for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said five people remained hospitalized Monday morning for treatment of gunshot injuries. They ranged in age between 12 and 69 years-old. One person was listed in critical condition, two in serious condition, and two people in fair condition.

Two other patients were initially transported to SCVMC. One was treated and discharged. The second patient was transfered to Stanford University Medical Center.