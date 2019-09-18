New study identifies several housing issues in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - The City of Monterey will need to address several issues with homes in the area according to a new study.

The "Vulnerable Communities" study, done by a community consultant firm, points to not just the lack of affordable housing, but also the amount of homes deteriorating in the city.

The city says part of it is the age of the homes. About 46 percent of the city's housing is over 45 years old. In 2015, it was estimated that 880 units were under "serious deterioration".

As far as why these homes are deteriorating, the city says it's due to two things: the first is the age of the home, the second is the number of longtime homeowners who simply can't afford to repair or maintain their home.

The city found its seniors have a difficult time repairing and maintaining their homes in particular.

With that in mind, the city is looking at ways to help out.

"We have a grant program for low-income individuals and seniors," said Grant Leonard, the Housing Analyst for the City of Monterey, "They can get grants from the city to repair their homes that need a little fixing up."

The study also touches on affordable housing, it says landlords in Monterey don't always accept Section 8 vouchers.

It also finds low-income residents are struggling to find housing that is well-maintained.

The report says the city will have to build 650 new housing units, half of which must be affordable to moderate and low-income residents.

The city says there are programs to help find affordable and well-maintained homes.

"I think what the study showed is there's still a need for outreach," says Leonard. "There are nonprofit providers and churches that are doing things people don't know about and they may not know what the city is doing either."

To read more on the housing study click here and scroll to page 169.