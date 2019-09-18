News

New study identifies several housing issues in Monterey

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 07:30 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:54 AM PDT

New study identifies several housing issues in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. - The City of Monterey will need to address several issues with homes in the area according to a new study. 

The "Vulnerable Communities" study, done by a community consultant firm, points to not just the lack of affordable housing, but also the amount of homes deteriorating in the city.

The city says part of it is the age of the homes. About 46 percent of the city's housing is over 45 years old. In 2015, it was estimated that 880 units were under "serious deterioration".

As far as why these homes are deteriorating, the city says it's due to two things: the first is the age of the home, the second is the number of longtime homeowners who simply can't afford to repair or maintain their home.

The city found its seniors have a difficult time repairing and maintaining their homes in particular.

With that in mind, the city is looking at ways to help out.

"We have a grant program for low-income individuals and seniors," said Grant Leonard, the Housing Analyst for the City of Monterey, "They can get grants from the city to repair their homes that need a little fixing up."

The study also touches on affordable housing, it says landlords in Monterey don't always accept Section 8 vouchers.

It also finds low-income residents are struggling to find housing that is well-maintained.

The report says the city will have to build 650 new housing units, half of which must be affordable to moderate and low-income residents.

The city says there are programs to help find affordable and well-maintained homes.

"I think what the study showed is there's still a need for outreach," says Leonard. "There are nonprofit providers and churches that are doing things people don't know about and they may not know what the city is doing either."

To read more on the housing study click here and scroll to page 169.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.

Read More »
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.

Read More »
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »