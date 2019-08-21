News

New trail in the works connecting Monterey rec trail to inland areas

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 02:23 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:58 PM PDT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -

A new rec trail is in the works that will connect inland areas to the coast, from Marina all the way to Monterey. 

The project is called the Fort Ord Recreation and Greenway, or ‘FORTAG.’ While the Monterey rec trail runs along the ocean, this one will run through several inland locations, connecting to the coast. 

Officials say this project will be great for several reasons. It will be an enjoyable experience for CSUMB commuters, locals, tourists and outdoor enthusiasts to more places without having to use a car.

This project will also bring an element of tourism to the hidden gems of the Central Coast … including Fort Ord. Rich Deal with TAMC says, “You go to Big Sur and you see the redwoods and the beauty there … this is like that. But it’s through an area that people don’t go.”

It will still be some time until this project is complete, but this will be built in segments, so you can enjoy it along the way. This project will most likely be finished in 6 to 10 years.

Right now, the trail is still in the design stages. TAMC is hosting a pop-up this weekend to see what the community would like to see what the community would like to see with this trail. That pop-up is from 9am to noon Saturday, on the coastal recreational trail in Seaside.

