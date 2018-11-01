News

Newborn babies have their first Halloween

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 07:14 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 07:20 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - As the saying goes, good things come in small packages.

Several mothers dressed their babies up at the Dominican Hospital this afternoon. “He’s a ninja turtle today. So he's out there fighting crime with his little cape,” says Amanda.

And when Amanda’s son isn’t fighting crime, he’s hanging out with his friends. These newborns were dressed in everything from tigers to doctors… and even candy corn.

And it’s not just the moms who are having a ball. “It’s so fun when the babies are dressed up in such cute little costumes,” says Felicity Simmons with the hospital.

These moms gather every Wednesday at the hospital for a new mothers support group, because no matter how cute your baby is… it’s not easy.

“It can be really hard when you have your first baby, or any baby really. And life can get challenging and can be very isolating.”

For a first time mom like Amanda, companionship goes a long way. “My favorite part is just meeting the other moms who are going through the same experience I am. So it’s been a lot of fun to get together with them, be able to share experiences, be able to have feedback and support each other,” says Amanda.

And by the looks of it, these little ones are in good hands.
 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Preserving your Halloween candy
iStock/samgrandy

Preserving your Halloween candy

Keep your Halloween candy alive long after the ghouls and goblins have been laid to rest.

Read More »
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

The Sistine Chapel's ceiling is unveiled, the National Weather Service makes its first forecast, the U.S. explodes its first hydrogen bomb, and Honda opens its first U.S. factory, all on this day.

Read More »
Halloween by the numbers
iStock/aabejon

Halloween by the numbers

Shoppers are estimated to spend $9 billion on Halloween this year. Check out some other surprising numbers behind this ghoulish holiday.

Read More »
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

The first All Hallows' Evening is celebrated, Nevada becomes a state, Harry Houdini dies, Mount Rushmore is completed, and the Vatican apologizes to Galileo, all on this day.

Read More »