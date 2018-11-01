Newborn babies have their first Halloween

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - As the saying goes, good things come in small packages.

Several mothers dressed their babies up at the Dominican Hospital this afternoon. “He’s a ninja turtle today. So he's out there fighting crime with his little cape,” says Amanda.

And when Amanda’s son isn’t fighting crime, he’s hanging out with his friends. These newborns were dressed in everything from tigers to doctors… and even candy corn.

And it’s not just the moms who are having a ball. “It’s so fun when the babies are dressed up in such cute little costumes,” says Felicity Simmons with the hospital.

These moms gather every Wednesday at the hospital for a new mothers support group, because no matter how cute your baby is… it’s not easy.

“It can be really hard when you have your first baby, or any baby really. And life can get challenging and can be very isolating.”

For a first time mom like Amanda, companionship goes a long way. “My favorite part is just meeting the other moms who are going through the same experience I am. So it’s been a lot of fun to get together with them, be able to share experiences, be able to have feedback and support each other,” says Amanda.

And by the looks of it, these little ones are in good hands.

