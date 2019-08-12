News

Northern California fire victims can file claims with PG&E

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 02:10 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - People affected by wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018 can file claims for housing assistance and other immediate needs with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. starting Monday.

They can file their claims online through the website for the utility's wildfire assistance program.

A federal judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case in May approved a $105 million fund to provide relief for people who lost property during the huge fires.

The fund will cover victims of a series of fires including the Atlas, Camp, Nuns and Tubbs fires.

The deadline to apply for the funds is November 15.

Attorneys are also reminding victims who want to join the bankruptcy lawsuit against the utility that the deadline to file a claim is October 21.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


