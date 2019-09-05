News

Nurse accused in Santa Cruz child sex-abuse case moved to Monterey County Jail

SALINAS, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says Emily Stephens, a nurse accused in a child sex-abuse case in Santa Cruz, has been transferred to the Monterey County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said there were concerns for her safety.

Stephens, former Santa Cruz brain surgeon James Kohut and Watsonville nurse Rashell Brandon are accused of sexually assaulting children as young as 3-years-old.

Kohut, Brandon and Stephens are all facing over 40 felony charges each. 

Stephens and Brandon may have been abusing their own children, according to court documents obtained by KION in 2017.

The three all have court dates set for next week.

