Salinas Police investigating a shooting in North Salinas where one person was hurt

One person shot in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE (01.04.19 2:23 a.m.): Salinas Police are continuing to investigate a Thursday night shooting where at least one man was taken to the hospital for treatment in relation to the incident.

Police say that man suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to be okay.

The investigation is proving troublesome for police as they say the victim has not been cooperative with what happened on the 300 block of Chardonnay Drive where the shooting took place.

Police got the call around 9 pm last night about the shooting and were notified the victim had transported himself to Natividad Hospital for treatment.

It was within an hour or so of that call that they received a report of another gunshot victim being treated at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Police have not been able to connect the two individuals to the scene at Chardonnay and Windsor as both have been uncooperative, however they say it is "highly likely" the individuals are connected.

"Whether they were victims or whether they were going against each other, we just don't know," says Commander Vincent Maiorana with the Salinas Police Department. "There's very little cooperation from these two individuals."

Police are urging anyone with information regarding what transpired at Chardonnay Drive and Windsor Street around 9 pm last night to please call the Salinas Police Department.

UPDATE (01.03.19 11:30 p.m.): Salinas police responded to shots fired in a relatively calm neighborhood in Harden Ranch in North Salinas Thursday night.

Police say multiple shots were fired toward a house near the intersection of Windsor and Chardonnay Drive.

At least one man was hit and is in the hospital. One car parked on the street can be seen with glass shattered on the driver's side.

Police spent time interviewing the people in the house as well as neighbors. They also checked for any stray bullets that may have hit other houses.

Police are continuing to investigate.

PREVIOUS STORY:

One person is in the hospital after being shot in North Salinas.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Chardonnay Drive.

Salinas Police said officers got a call about a victim of a shooting. Police say they then learned one person was shot on Chardonnay Drive and taken to the hospital by private car.

This story is developing and will be updated.