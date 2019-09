MONTEREY, Calif. - The "Golden Girls" of the ocean have made an appearance in the Monterey Bay.

The whales were spotted on Thursday and are believed to be post-reproductive females likely between their late 50s to early 70s. They were seen traveling together as a newly formed social group.

These are rarely seen Transient California Killer Whales, CA26, CA36, and CA180. Identified by the California Killer Whale Project.