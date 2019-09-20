Pacific Grove police issue warning about callers claiming to be Medicare contractors

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Pacific Grove police are warning community members about callers claiming to be contracted with Medicare and offering free genetic testing or cancer screening.

Officers said a community member got a call from someone who said they were contracted with Medicare and offered a free cancer screening kit. The caller did not ask for money or wire transfers, but asked for the person's Medicare ID number, date of birth and address.

The caller said the victim would get the kit on Monday, but when it did not arrive, the victim called Medicare. The representative told the victim that the caller was not affiliated with them and offered to change the victim's ID number to prevent fraudulent use

According to California Senior Medicare Patrol, free genetic testing or cancer screening should be turned down because those tests are ordered by doctors if medically necessary. The SMP said the request for information or DNA could come in several forms too. Sometimes a person will go to senior centers or residence homes, cold call seniors or offer presentations.