News

Park rangers upping enforcement after campground left trashed

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 02:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Park rangers upping enforcement after campground left trashed

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County parks are a popular spot to visit during the summer months. "There's a lot to do with all the hikes and trails. It's really fun," said visitor, Ronald Burnett. 

Monterey County Park Rangers said, recently, visitors destroyed the parks with trash. Monterey County Park Ranger Supervisor, Jon Anthony, said the issue has progressively gotten worse with each summer season. "It makes me feel sad because it could go down the drain and hurt animals," said visitor, Arianna. 

Park rangers captured shocking photos that showed how campers dumped piles of trash near North Shore at Lake San Antonio. "It's really disheartening. We put a lot of pride in trying to keep our parks clean. We have a fairly small staff right now that works really hard. When I see that we're going to have to do that kind of work it takes away from other improvement projects," said Anthony. 

Anthony said the litter is seen at every Monterey County Park. He said staff will spend hours every Monday morning cleaning up the grounds. 

"People have the audacity to just leave their trash on the floor. Why can't they just carry it with them?" said visitor, Arturo Flores.

Park rangers have started a zero tolerance maximum enforcement period to deal with the trash. Anyone caught littering will receive a citation. Offenders can even lose their privilege to return to the parks. "They should throw it in the right place. Either the trash can or recycling," said Arianna. 

Park rangers said visitors can do their part by picking up any pieces of trash. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

The second CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate was held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

Read More »
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

The Transportation Security Administration, created after 9/11, is charged with making sure airline passengers and crew get to their destinations safely. And sometimes, they discover something strange at security checkpoints. Here are several of the more unusual finds.

Read More »
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Mt. Fuji erupts, the Apollo 15 astronauts go for a ride, major-league baseball players end their strike, and Michael Phelps swims into Olympic history, all on this day.

Read More »
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

When it comes to raising a family, some cities are just better places to call home than others.

Read More »