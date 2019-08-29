CHP: Passenger suffers major injuries after being ejected in Highway 101 crash

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck involved in a rollover crash on Highway 101 has been arrested.

Charges are pending, however during the preliminary investigation the CHP told KION alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this crash.

A passenger of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and landed over a wall and into the backyard of a nearby home.

The CHP says that passenger suffered major injuries that they don't believe to be life-threatening.

It started around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday when a Dodge Ram rear-ended a car, lost control and rolled off the side of Highway 101.

The CHP says the people in the car that was rear-ended suffered minor injuries.

They would not identify the passenger and driver of the truck, but did say they are Salinas residents.

ORIGINAL STORY:

