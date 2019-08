Courtesy City of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - The city of Salinas announced on social media Friday that it will see some new developments soon.

Chick-fil-A, Planet Fitness and a remodeled CVS on East Alisal Street will be coming to the city.

This comes after the permit center approved the developments. The old Rabo Bank Building will also be turned into 49 housing units with retail space below.