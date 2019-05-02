PG&E offering assistance to survivors of recent California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric says it will set up a $105 million fund to help survivors of wildfires started by the utility's equipment.

This happened in a court filing Wednesday. The utility says the fund will give relief to those who lost property in the 2017 and 2018 fires.

The plan, however, requires approval in bankruptcy court. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January and says it faces $13 billion in legal claims from fire victims

PG&E's equipment is suspected to be the cause of the October 2017 fires in Napa and Sonoma counties and last November's Camp Fire that tore through Paradise.