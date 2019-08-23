News

PG&E to conduct power shutoff drill in Santa Cruz County

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 09:28 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:30 AM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric announced that it will be conducting a Public Safety Power Shutoff drill in Aptos on Tuesday.

Crews will be conducting the drill between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 across the street from PG&E's Rob Roy Substation at Freedom Boulevard and Rob Roy Junction. During that time, crews will not be turning power off to customers.

PG&E said residents can expect to see more crews, trucks and helicopters in the area during that time. The purpose of the drill is to practice how crews would inspect electric lines for damage after a power shutoff and how power would be restored.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is part of the utility's Community Wildfire Safety program that launched last year. The goal of the program is to reduce wildfire threats and prepare communities. PG&E said it has improved real-time monitoring, and part of the program includes new safety measures to reduce wildfire risk.

