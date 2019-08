Adam Reyes, KEYT

Adam Reyes, KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A code 20 was sent out Sunday night after emergency crews responded to a plane crash at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Santa Barbara City Fire says reports of a C-130 aircraft crashing on the runway at the SBA.

Airport staff says there were 7 people on board, and all got out safely.