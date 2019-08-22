Point-in-Time count shows homelessness down 14% in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A Point-in-Time Homeless Count for 2019 shows a 14.6% decrease in the number of homeless people counted in Monterey County since 2017.

The biannual count was done by the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers with funding from Monterey County. The count was based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's definition of homelessness, which includes people who are unsheltered, living in shelters and living in places not meant for human habitation. It does not include people who are living in unstable housing, overcrowded housing or doubled up with others because of economic hardship.

The total number of people counted on the street and in shelters in Monterey County was 2,422. That number is down by 415, or 14.6%, from the last count in 2017.

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers gave some reasons why the number may have gone down:

An increase in the general assistance grant from $133 per month to $340 per month for homeless individuals.

New affordable housing opportunities for low to moderate income seniors and families.

Expanded use of the Homeless Coordinated Assessment and Referral System that provides housing resources for those with the greatest barriers.

Implementation of the Whole Person care initiative that provides intensive case management to those with high cost health problems.

Expansion of shelter resources, including the conversion of the Salinas Warming Shelter to a year-round shelter.

Of those counted in the Monterey County Homeless Census:

24% were staying in shelters

22% were living on the streets

19% were staying in vehicles

18% were staying in tent encampments

9% were staying in structures not intended for sleeping

7% were staying in motels or hotels paid for by a homeless services agency

About 78% of those counted said they lived in Monterey County before becoming homeless, and more than half (55%) said it was the first time they have experienced loss of housing, up from 35% in 2017. Fifty-nine percent said they were mainly homeless because of financial issues, up from 43% in 2017.

Though most areas saw a decrease in homelessness, there were increases in Seaside, Gonzales, Soledad, King City, Greenfield, Prunedale and Pajaro.

To read the full report: