Police hold second press conference after shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

KPIX via CNN Gilroy police respond to a shooting at the Garlic Festival in California.

GILROY, Calif. - https://livestream.com/accounts/25723746/events/8522569/videos/194384176

Gilroy police are releasing new details about a fatal shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 5:40 Sunday evening on the last day of the garlic festival. A shooter opened fire, killing three people and injuring 12 others. Police say those who were fatally injured were a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, was killed by police within a minute of the start of the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspect bypassed security and entered the festival by cutting through a fence.

If you are looking for information about a loved one, you are asked to call 408-846-0584.

If you witnessed the shooting, police ask that you call them at 408-846-0583.