Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Scotts Valley

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:22 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:51 PM PDT

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. - Scotts Valley police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl.

Police said the victim was crossing the street at Mount Hermon and Kings Village roads around 4 p.m. yesterday when a man stopped and forcibly pulled her to his vehicle.

“The vehicle stopped abruptly in the road way, so she really didn’t have time to react,” Scotts Valley Police Sgt. Wayne Bellville said.

An unidentified witness stopped, causing the man to leave.

One witness police interviewed said it wasn't clear an attempted kidnapping was happening.

“It was more subdued. It looked more like a family member ushering a relative during a relative or family argument,” Bellville said.

The victim, who was uninjured, said the suspect was unknown to her.

A witness described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his early 50s with gray hair and a gray goatee. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The suspect was driving a green pickup truck, possibly a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford F-150 with a camper shell.

“It’s really sad and scary. It kind of brings awareness of what we need to be careful of when we’re out on the streets,” Scotts Valley resident Debbie Davies said.

Police are asking for the man who helped the victim to come forward to improve the description.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Scotts Valley Police Department at 831-440-5670.

