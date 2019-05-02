News

Police investigating online threat calling for people to torch Santa Cruz Police Ranger truck

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 05:47 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Police investigating online threat calling for people to torch Santa Cruz Police Ranger truck

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A threat made on Facebook calls for disruption and sabotage during the cleanout of the massive homeless encampment in Santa Cruz.

The comment goes on to encourage people to "torch one of those shiny Ranger trucks," and then gives a list of materials to make a bomb.

Santa Cruz Police Chief, Andy Mills, said while harsh comments are made all the time on social media, this crossed a line. 

Police already planned on being at the encampment Friday for the cleanout and possible protest and say that will not change.

“People talk trash, but the reality is that there were some specifics there that maybe that person may or may not intend on doing something, but who is that one-off person that might do something. And that is a bit more of a concern. So what we do is, we analyze the threat and plan for them and that was part of the contingency plan anyway," said Mills.

It was made on a post on the 'Food Not Bombs' page. The founder of Food Not Bombs, Keith McHenry said he knows the person who posted the comment, but they are not at all associated with his group.

"I know that he is inflammatory and I’ve told him repeatedly to not even mention those kind of things around me. I have encouraged him to stop, he’s not out here helping people, he eats with us (Food Not Bombs), but he’s got nothing to do with us,” said McHenry.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 4
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: May 4

Al Capone heads to prison, the first-ever Grammys are presented, the Ohio National Guard opens fire at Kent State, and the Unabomber receives four life sentences, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Washington, D.C., is incorporated, Joe DiMaggio makes his major-league debut, the Sears Tower becomes the tallest building in the world, and the first spam email is sent, all on this day.

Read More »
Cinco de Mayo: What to know
iStock/MillefloreImages

Cinco de Mayo: What to know

If you think Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's independence day, put down that margarita and click through to learn some actual facts about the holiday.

Read More »
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »