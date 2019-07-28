Police investigating rollover collision on South Main Street

SALINAS, Calif.- - UPDATE: 7/27/19 4:17 pm

The Salinas Police Department confirmed that a dog was in the car at the time of the crash. It was killed during the collision.

Authorities also confirmed that the driver was male. Both he and the passenger were taken to Natividad Medical Center.

The vehicle hit a water main and multiple parked cars before coming to rest.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Salinas police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred this afternoon on South Main Street.

The vehicle was traveling at a high speed and ended up on its back in the Nob Hill Shopping Center parking lot.

There crash resulted in injuries.

We’re gathering more information and will have details tonight on KION at 5 and 11.