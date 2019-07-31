News

Police providing garlic festival vendors and volunteers access to vehicles

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:20 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 7/30/2019 6:15 p.m. Gilroy Garlic Festival volunteers and vendors will be allowed access to their vehicles on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The city of Gilroy said they can access vehicles in the Volunteer lot at 10th Street and Uvas Parkway and the Parkside lot south of Miller Avenue.

Volunteers and vendors accessing vehicles are asked to meet at Antonio Del Bueno Elementary School. From there, they will be shuttled to the parking lots with a law enforcement escort.

Vehicle owners must have a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement in Gilroy will be giving volunteers and vendors access to their vehicles at Christmas Hill Park.

During the 6-hour window, they will be able to get vehicles left in the parking lots after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Vehicles will be released from two lots, the Volunteer lot at W. 10th Street and Uvas Parkway and the Parkside lot south of Miller Avenue. Vehicles or other items in other parking lots or in the park itself are not being released yet.

The vehicles can be accessed between 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. To access a vehicle, owners will meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School. From there, they will be shuttled to the parking lots with a law enforcement escort. Owners must show a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance

Police said they will provide access tomorrow, but more information will be released Tuesday evening.

For more information, you are asked to call the information line at 408-846-0584.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

Take a look at charitable public figures and the causes they stand behind.

Read More »
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

America formally declares its independence, the U.S. Census is born, a president dies, JFK becomes a hero, and Lindsay Lohan is sprung from the clink, all on this day.

Read More »
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Click to find out which communities made The Advocate's list of the most gay-friendly U.S. cities.

Read More »
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

The second CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate was held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

Read More »