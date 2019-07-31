Police providing garlic festival vendors and volunteers access to vehicles

KPIX via CNN Gilroy police respond to a shooting at the Garlic Festival in California.

KPIX via CNN Gilroy police respond to a shooting at the Garlic Festival in California.

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 7/30/2019 6:15 p.m. Gilroy Garlic Festival volunteers and vendors will be allowed access to their vehicles on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The city of Gilroy said they can access vehicles in the Volunteer lot at 10th Street and Uvas Parkway and the Parkside lot south of Miller Avenue.

Volunteers and vendors accessing vehicles are asked to meet at Antonio Del Bueno Elementary School. From there, they will be shuttled to the parking lots with a law enforcement escort.

Vehicle owners must have a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance.

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement in Gilroy will be giving volunteers and vendors access to their vehicles at Christmas Hill Park.

During the 6-hour window, they will be able to get vehicles left in the parking lots after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Vehicles will be released from two lots, the Volunteer lot at W. 10th Street and Uvas Parkway and the Parkside lot south of Miller Avenue. Vehicles or other items in other parking lots or in the park itself are not being released yet.

The vehicles can be accessed between 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. To access a vehicle, owners will meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School. From there, they will be shuttled to the parking lots with a law enforcement escort. Owners must show a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance

Police said they will provide access tomorrow, but more information will be released Tuesday evening.

For more information, you are asked to call the information line at 408-846-0584.