Police responding to civil disturbance arrest King City man on suspicion of growing cannabis

KING CITY, Calif. - King City police arrested a man after responding to a civil disturbance and finding marijuana plants.

Police responded at 1 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 100 block of River Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the disturbance was over the ownership of a vehicle, and they said the man had pushed the woman.

During the investigation, officers said they found a marijuana grow in the back yard of the house. Police said they found 20 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, and that exceeds the six plant maximum.

Officers said the suspect, 23-year-old Hugo Eduardo Juarez, said he owned the plants and admitted to growing them. Juarez was cited on suspicion of battery and cultivation of cannabis.

If the plants had been allowed to mature, they would have yielded about a pound of processed cannabis. That would have a street value of $700 to $1,000.

Courtesy King City Police