Police: Security will be heightened at this weekend's Strawberry Festival in Watsonville

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 02:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:07 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Just two days after the devastating shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that left 3 victims dead, the Watsonville Police Department is planning to boost its police presence at the city's festival this weekend.

40,000 people are expected to attend the 25th Annual Strawberry Festival  this weekend. Watsonville Police Chief David Honda said they have been coming up with ideas to ensure the public's safety in the wake of the Gilroy shooting.

