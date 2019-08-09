Police serve search warrant for suspected drug sales at house known for murder investigation

Watsonville police serve search warrant at home on Lawrence Avenue

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police served a search warrant Friday morning at a house previously at the center of a murder investigation on Lawrence Avenue after they received several complaints of illegal drug sales.

Neighbors shared their concerns with police, city code enforcement, the city council and on social media. Some of the neighbors said drugs were being sold to minors, and there are four schools near the home.

Police said that after an investigation, they found 26-year-old Eli Gutierrez was selling marijuana out of his home. Gutierrez is out on bail in connection with a murder.

Officers said there have been two violent confrontations involving guns at the house related to illegal marijuana sales. In July 2018, there was a murder investigation at the house. Police said two armed men went into the house and stole cash and marijuana, and Gutierrez and his father opened fire as the two men ran away. A 32-year-old man died in the home's driveway.

Before the murder investigation, Watsonville police said they investigated a shooting that happened in front of the home while Gutierrez was allegedly selling marijuana.

The state and police said they warned Gutierrez and his family about the alleged illegal marijuana sales. Earlier this year, the Bureau of Cannabis Control sent Gutierrez a formal cease and desist letter.

Because police believed guns might be in the home and due to the two prior incidents, officers locked down the neighborhood and asked residents to shelter in place while the Special Response Team served a high-risk search warrant. The shelter in place has been lifted.