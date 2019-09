SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Eddie Money performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) - Prolific musician Eddie Money died Friday at the age of 70.

According to Variety, Money passed away after having recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Money, whose real name is Edward Joseph Mahoney, had a series of major hits in the 1970s and 1980s including "Two Tickets to Paradise,""Baby Hold On" and "Think I'm in Love."

