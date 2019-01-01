News

Popular Central Coast stories of 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:56 PM PST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 07:17 PM PST

Most popular Central Coast stories of 2018

It was a memorable year on the central coast. Everything from heart wrenching moments to tear jerking stories. We took a look back at some of the most popular stories of 2018.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: In February, former president Barack Obama visited Monterey.

CHILD KILLER SENTENCED: Gonzalo Curiel was sentenced to multiple life sentences. He was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Shaun and Delylah Tara and another life sentence for the abuse and torture of their older sister.

STABBING AT CABRILLO COLLEGE: A 19-year-old student was attacked and stabbed at Cabrillo College. Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Steven Wooding from Santa Rosa. Cabrillo College had recently put in a restraining order against Wooding for harassing behavior.

KAYLA JONES RESIGNS: Following controversy, Council Member Kayla Jones submitted her official notice stating she is resigning as Council Member for the City of Seaside, effective December 1, 2018.

KOKO THE GORILLA DIES: Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language and showed the world what great apes can do, has died. She died in her sleep at age 46. She was said to have understood some 2,000 words of spoken English, and could usually keep up with conversations.

BOB MORALES DIES: Morales, a longtime Central Coast resident, died Saturday at the age of 81. He was suffering from prostate cancer.  If you've seen "La Bamba," you know Bob Morales. He was the boisterous older brother of late rock n' roll star Ritchie Valens.

MARINA PLANE CRASH: In March, one man died after a plane crash at the Marina Municipal Airport. Just before 11 o’clock, reports came in about a plane that had crashed and was engulfed in flames.

You can find these stories and all of our top stories from 2018 on KION546.com


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

11 one-minute solutions to improve your health
iStock/gbh007

11 one-minute solutions to improve your health

Improve your overall well-being in a short amount of time. Here are 11 ways to boost your health in just one minute.

Read More »
On this day: January 1
Getty Images

On this day: January 1

Lincoln signs the Emancipation Proclamation, Ellis Island opens, the Rose Bowl becomes the first college bowl game, Hank Williams dies, and the Y2K panic fizzles out, all on this day.

Read More »
19 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

19 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

If you're still not sure where you want to ring in 2019, click on to check out the top 19 cities of WalletHub's rankings of the best places in the U.S. to celebrate New Year's Eve this year.

Read More »
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Times Square holds its first New Year's Eve ball drop, the board game Monopoly is patented, and the U.S. relinquishes control of the Panama Canal, all on this day.

Read More »