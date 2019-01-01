Most popular Central Coast stories of 2018

It was a memorable year on the central coast. Everything from heart wrenching moments to tear jerking stories. We took a look back at some of the most popular stories of 2018.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: In February, former president Barack Obama visited Monterey.

CHILD KILLER SENTENCED: Gonzalo Curiel was sentenced to multiple life sentences. He was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Shaun and Delylah Tara and another life sentence for the abuse and torture of their older sister.

STABBING AT CABRILLO COLLEGE: A 19-year-old student was attacked and stabbed at Cabrillo College. Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Steven Wooding from Santa Rosa. Cabrillo College had recently put in a restraining order against Wooding for harassing behavior.

KAYLA JONES RESIGNS: Following controversy, Council Member Kayla Jones submitted her official notice stating she is resigning as Council Member for the City of Seaside, effective December 1, 2018.

KOKO THE GORILLA DIES: Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language and showed the world what great apes can do, has died. She died in her sleep at age 46. She was said to have understood some 2,000 words of spoken English, and could usually keep up with conversations.

BOB MORALES DIES: Morales, a longtime Central Coast resident, died Saturday at the age of 81. He was suffering from prostate cancer. If you've seen "La Bamba," you know Bob Morales. He was the boisterous older brother of late rock n' roll star Ritchie Valens.

MARINA PLANE CRASH: In March, one man died after a plane crash at the Marina Municipal Airport. Just before 11 o’clock, reports came in about a plane that had crashed and was engulfed in flames.

You can find these stories and all of our top stories from 2018 on KION546.com