Prescribed burn on Monday may mean visible smoke on Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. - Cal Fire announced plans for a prescribed burn in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas, and said smoke from the burn may be visible throughout the Central Coast.

Cal Fire said smoke will be visible from Hollister, Santa Clara Valley, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. This burn is a continuation of one conducted on July 29, and is expected to be about 155 acres.

The prescribed burn may be postponed if weather conditions are not conducive to a safe burn.

The purpose of the project is to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem. Cal Fire said it will reduce brush and downed woody debris, and it said the burn will enhance fire safety. It also provides hands-on training for fire personnel in a controlled environment.