News

Prescribed burn on Monday may mean visible smoke on Central Coast

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 12:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:22 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Cal Fire announced plans for a prescribed burn in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas, and said smoke from the burn may be visible throughout the Central Coast.

Cal Fire said smoke will be visible from Hollister, Santa Clara Valley, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. This burn is a continuation of one conducted on July 29, and is expected to be about 155 acres.

The prescribed burn may be postponed if weather conditions are not conducive to a safe burn.

The purpose of the project is to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem. Cal Fire said it will reduce brush and downed woody debris, and it said the burn will enhance fire safety. It also provides hands-on training for fire personnel in a controlled environment.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

Magellan sets sail, "Candid Camera" moves to TV, the "Son of Sam" is arrested, and Michael Phelps earns his first gold in Beijing, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »